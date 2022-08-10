Original Xbox gamepad nostalgia comes to Series X|S with Hyperkin’s Duke at $59 (Reg. $90)

Any fans of the original Xbox controller out there? Amazon is now offering the Hyperkin Duke Xbox Controller in 20th Anniversary Limited Edition white for $58.76 shipped. Regularly $90, this is the lowest price we can find for any Duke right now and a listing that comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Hyperkin delivers nostaligia to current-generation Xbox consoles, Xbox One, and PC with a design reminiscent of the original Xbox controller – affectionally referred to as the Duke. This wired solution features Xbox 20th anniversary insignias alongside all of the usual controls, a detachable braided USB-C cable and a 3.5mm headset jack to join the built-in vibration feedback. Our coverage of the original model will give you a better idea of what you’re in for here as well. More details below.

Just remember, you’re paying for the nostalgia and oversized design here. A standard issues Microsoft wireless Xbox gamepad comes in at $49.50 shipped on Amazon right now and you can land a wired PowerA variant for about $30.

All of the best game deals can be found in our usual daily roundup, but you might also want to scope out this morning’s price drop on Xbox Series S. While the Series X model is now in-stock and shipping, if you’re in the market for a more affordable machine whether you’re jumping in for the first time or want to land an extra one, the Series S is now $50 off.

Hyperkin Duke Xbox Controller features:

Special Xbox 20th anniversary design Original Xbox startup animation played right inside the Xbox button

Bumpers mirror black & white buttons Precision analog triggers

3.5 mm headset jack Vibration feedback for realistic experience

Detachable type c braided cable

