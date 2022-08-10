Xbox Series S Consoles now $50 off at $250, plus Series X in-stock and ready to ship

Adorama is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S Console for $249.99 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $300, this is matching our pre-Prime Day offer and among the lowest prices we ever see on Microsoft’s current-generation all-digital console. This machine is currently listed at $290 via Amazon, for comparison’s sake. while the flagship Xbox Series X model is still in-stock at Walmart for $499 shipped, Series S is the most affordable way to get into Microsoft’s latest library of titles and features, and especially so with today’s sizable $50 price drop. Head below for more details.

Today’s Xbox Series S deal is a brand new unit with the standard warranty and everything you would normally get in the box including the Xbox Wireless Controller and HDMI cable. From there you can expect the usual Smart Delivery action, disc-free setup, 4 teraflops of power, and all-white aesthetics.

Then do yourself a favor and take a look at the epic Fall Guys’ anniversary custom Xbox Series S console and controller before you dive into the latest updates coming to Xbox Game Pass. We are tracking the Razer’s LE Captain America Xbox controller and charger back down at the Amazon all-time low of $144 shipped, down from the usual $180. Get a closer look at the feature set and Marvel-inspired design in our previous deal coverage right here.

Xbox Series S features:

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons.

