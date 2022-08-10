Ditch disposables with this eneloop pro rechargeable battery Power Pack at $50.50

Amazon now offers the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack at $50.64 shipped. Normally fetching $65, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is the lowest we’ve seen this year, and beats our previous mention from back in January by $1. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get started with the eneloop pro system would be to grab this starter pack at $33 instead. Delivering four of the brand’s AA rechargeable batteries, this package lets you ditch single-use alternatives much the same as the lead deal, just without as much gear. There’s also a bundled charger in the box, as well.

Now that you’re thinking green, it’s time to go give our Green Deals guide a look for all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly price cuts. Summer may be winding down, but that isn’t stopping Greenworks from providing some enticing discounts to make sure your lawn and outdoor space is ready for fall. Marking down outdoor electric tool bundles by as much as 40%, you’re looking at the best values of the season on electric mowers, chainsaws, and more.

Panasonic eneloop pro Power Pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (AA) and 950mAh (AAA) Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

Maintains up to 75% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use)

Rechargeable up to 500 times

Pre-charged using power generated from solar energy

Charges from 1 to 4 AA or AAA batteries in any combination (110 – 240V)

