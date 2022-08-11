ASUS’ TUF Gaming GT501 Mid-Tower EATX Computer Case falls to new low of $90

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 Mid-Tower Computer Case for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, as it does from B&H, this 47% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this case. There is enough space inside here to handle an EATX motherboard with USB-A 3.0 front panel ports and separate headphone/microphone jacks right in the front so you don’t have to reach behind to plug in your headset. The full-height tempered glass side panel will show off your epic gaming build with the case even having two dedicated slots for vertically mounting your graphics card. You will also have three pre-installed 120mm RGB fans up front, a single 120mm non-RGB fan exhausting out the rear, plenty of cable management grommets and velcro straps, and dedicated locations for your SSDs and 2.5/3.5-inch drives to round out this case. Head below for more.

While this ASUS case is at this $90 price point, who knows how long it will stay there? One option that regularly stays at this price point or below is the Phanteks Eclipse P300A ATX Mid-Tower Case which can be had for $80. One of the biggest differences here is the amount of included fans as the Phanteks case only has a single rear exhaust included, though an additional fan could be had for $15. Even though there is only one fan included, the full-metal mesh front panel will allow for practically unobstructed airflow for your CPU cooler and graphics cards. You also have a similar tempered glass side panel so you can admire the PC hardware you spent hundreds of dollars on. I have the Phanteks Eclipse P360A case which is fairly similar to this case but it has some RGB fans and elements. Other than that, the case was very easy to build in.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a deal on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset as it plummets to its new all-time low of $160. With up to 300 hours of wireless gaming on a single charge, you will benefit from DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for a virtual 3D sound stage for increased immersion.

ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 Mid-Tower Computer Case features:

Build your battlestation with the TUF Gaming GT501 Case featuring seven drive bays, USB 3.0 front panel, vertical GPU support and magnetic dust filters. Stay cool in battle with numerous cooling options including room for seven 120mm fans, two 360mm radiators, or custom water cooling with pre-drilled mounting holes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!