Get 1 year of PlayStation Plus with lifetime VPN Unlimited for $70 (Reg. $259)

Love gaming and streaming your favorite shows? Right now, you can get one year of PlayStation Plus Essential along with lifetime online protection from VPN Unlimited for just $69.99 (Reg. $259) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you prefer teaming up with friends in Elden Ring or battling it out on the soccer field in FIFA 22, gaming is usually better when you can access online multiplayer.

PlayStation Plus Essential unlocks this option in all your games — and provides plenty more benefits.

Rated at 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this service provides two free PS4 games every month for subscribers, along with occasional free PS5 titles. PS5 owners can also enjoy free access to the PlayStation Plus Collection.

The Essential plan includes 100GB of cloud storage space for game files, meaning you can easily sync your adventures between consoles. Meanwhile, SharePlay lets you sync with your friends, even when you’re far away.

The benefits don’t stop there. Essential subscribers get access to exclusive in-game content, plus exclusive discounts with partner brands.

With this bundle, your year-long membership is bundled with lifetime online protection from VPN Unlimited. Previously named PC Mag’s Top VPN, this service helps you stay anonymous and secure on five devices at the same time.

Just as importantly, VPN Unlimited has servers around the world, so you can unblock geo-restricted content and stream to your heart’s content!

Order now for just $69.99 to get the bundle today, saving 73% on the total price.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!