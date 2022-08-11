HyperX Clutch Mobile Controller Grip with Qi passthrough charging drops to $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Wireless Charging Mobile Controller Grip for $48 shipped. Regularly $60 and now matched at GameStop, this is 20% off, the second best price we have tracked since back in January. It wraps around your smartphone gaming device of choice to deliver a more comfortable experience at a price that undercuts full-on controller options like the $72 Razer Kishi for iPhone or the new $100 MOGA XP7-X mobile controller from PowerA. It also delivers passthrough wireless Qi charging for compatible devices with an interesting removable magnetic 3,000mAh battery pack that can also be charged back up over USB or wirelessly. More details below. 

While it doesn’t include the wireless Qi charging features or removable battery, the previous-generation Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android comes in at slightly less right now with a $45 Amazon listing. The real benefit, for most gamers anyway, of taking this route is the physical, traditional controls it provides for cloud gaming action. 

Another option is one of those Xbox-style controller with the phone mount attached to the top and PowerA just released its latest iteration. The new PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Controller was unveiled just yesterday with an $80 price tag, MFi certification, rubber-injected grips, and a built-in 3000mAh power bank. Get a closer look in our launch coverage

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch features:

  • Comfortable textured grips – The controller grips provide a more comfortable mobile gaming experience.
  • Qi Certified wireless charger – Charges any Qi wireless enabled phone, so you won’t have to worry about cable types and connections. Charge while you play, without the need for wires. Can charge via USB cable if phone is not Qi compatible.
  • 3000mAh detachable battery pack – The patent-pending magnetic battery pack is as a 3000mAh power bank. It can charge wirelessly or via USB connection.

