PowerA unleashes new iOS MOGA mappable cloud controller with 3000mAh battery, more

After launching its Razer Kishi V2 competitor last month, PowerA is out with its latest cloud iOS gaming controller, the PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Controller. Delivering a familiar form-factor for the lineup, it combines an Xbox-style Bluetooth controller with an onboard clip to securely and ergonomically fix your iPhone atop with an ideal, adjustable viewing angle. The MFi iOS gaming controller from PowerA is now available for purchase on Amazon and directly on the official site. Head below for more details.

New PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus iOS gaming controller

PowerA’s MOGA XP5-i Plus iOS gaming controller connects to “any iOS device” over Bluetooth – you’ll find a detachable MOGA Gaming Clip alongside the dual-articulating mechanism that fits any “current Apple handset” model – to deliver a more comfortable and familiar setup for gaming on the go.

The days of mashing thumbs on a crowded iPhone screen are gone. The MOGA XP5-i Plus lets gamers take full advantage of gaming apps and cloud gaming by connecting to any iOS device via Bluetooth, providing a competitive and comfortable controller.

The MOGA XP5-i Plus is an MFI-certified solution with rubber-injected grips and “advanced” mappable buttons that, according to PowerA, is perfect for both casual and competitive play in titles like Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, and Apple Arcade games.

Get quick access to key moves and improve reaction time with two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. Located on the back of the controller, these buttons can be programmed on-the-fly in seconds. Want easier handbrake access in a racing game or a quicker reload button in your favorite shooter? The Advanced Gaming Buttons will help you level-up.

It features an integrated 3000mAh power bank that also allows gamers to charge their phone or tablet up while blasting away in game to support “marathon gaming sessions on the go [and] a long road trip.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the feature set:

MFI certified for Apple devices

Integrated 3000 mAh battery with MOGA Boost to charge your devices

Includes Lightning port for controller charging and USB-C port (with USB-C to USB-A adapter) for charging iPhone

Enjoy the precision of controller inputs for mobile gameplay vs. touchscreen

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons to give a competitive edge in any game

Share iOS screenshots or video

Detachable MOGA Gaming Clip with dual-articulating mechanism that fits any current iPhone model

The new PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus is available for purchase right now at $79.99 via Amazon as well as the official PowerA site.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!