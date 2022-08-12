Score a $500 Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum with bonus $75 Carry + Clean Kit for $300 today

Dyson via Walmart is now offering its V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum bundle with the Carry + Clean Kit for $299.99 shipped. This model is regularly $500 without the extras and is now on sale for $400 directly from Dyson. Today’s deal is up to $200 off and the lowest total we can find. While this isn’t the most modern model out there from the brand, Dyson’s more current-generation vacuums can fetch over $700 and if you don’t need all the fancy tech it is worth consideration at this price. This one delivers HEPA filtration, cord-free operation with up to 40 minutes of battery life, and the ability to quickly transform it into a handheld vacuum for quick spot cleaning as well. With today’s purchase you’ll also receive the “direct-drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, mini motorized head, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, docking station, rechargeable battery, and more.” Head below for additional details.

If the Dyson design and branding isn’t a must for you, checkout the Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum. This model is among the more popular options on Amazon and delivers a similar feature set for $139 shipped. It’s not quite as modern looking but it also comes in at less than half the price of today’s Dyson offer.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums, then dive in to our coverage of the new eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid. Anker’s latest autonomous vacuum features laser-guided technology and optional dirt disposal action alongside launch pricing at $100 off the going rate. All of the details you need on that are waiting for you right here.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum features:

The Dyson V8 has 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Two cleaner heads. Extra tools and whole machine HEPA filtration. Cord-free. Hassle-free. The most powerful suction. Up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it creates the most powerful cordless vacuum. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. It has 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Invented for hard floors. The soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. Mini motorized tool for tough tasks.

