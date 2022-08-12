Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with $80 discount down to $120

After seeing the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2 debut earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $119.99 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $200, today’s clearance offer matches the Prime Day discount from last month and is $10 under our previous mention. This is also matching the all-time low at $80 off. Just as you’d expect from their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds. Dropping down to $99.99 at Amazon, this is matching the all-time low via the retailer from the usual $150 price tag while also beating our previous mention by $20. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Earlier this morning, we also saw a notable price cut go live on the new Sony LinkBuds S. These unique earbuds not only arrive as some of the lightest hi-fi buds on the market with ANC, but also sport adaptable listening that adjusts playback to your surroundings. And best of all, you can score all of those features at the lowest price to date of $148.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

