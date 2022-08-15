Latest EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds deliver premium features on a budget

Today, EarFun is announcing its latest Air S noise canceling earbuds that feature Qualcomm aptX technology, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wireless charging case. Designed to be premium earbuds on a budget, the EarFun Air S also come in at a pretty good price of $70, though for launch they’re discounted by 10% to $63. Sound intriguing? Keep reading below, where we’ll take a deeper dive into what the EarFun Air S noise-canceling true wireless earbuds have to offer.

EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds pack ANC, more

As the brand’s second official true wireless earbud release of the year, the EarFun Air S is “pushing the envelope of what can be offered at this price point.” And, from the specs, that’s absolutely true. Delivering premium specs at a more affordable price point, the Air S offers a true wireless design with aptX technology, active noise cancellation, and a wireless charging case among many other features.

While those functions are nice, one of the leading features of the EarFun Air S is the fact that it features an all-new multipoint pairing system that lets you connect these true wireless earbuds to two different devices at once. Personally, this is a feature that I’m coming to want more and more from my earbuds so I can have them paired to my phone and computer at the same time, allowing me to both take calls and listen to music from separate sources. This function comes from leveraging the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology as well as Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Mirroring Tech, which helps extend the range and quality of connection too.

The ANC is also pretty great in its specs, with the ability to “effectively suppress up to 30dB” of noise. On top of that, the 10mm wool composite dynamic drivers are said to let you truly customize the sound experience offered by these earbuds.

For battery life, the EarFun Air S can reach up to 30 hours of playback per charge of the case and the buds themselves go for up to six hours on a single charge. The case can be recharged either through a wireless pad or over USB-C if you need it, and a quick 10-minute plug-in nets up to two hours of playback.

The latest EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds are available to purchase starting today for $69.99 at Amazon, though they’re on sale for launch at $62.99 once you clip the on-page coupon.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see premium features making their way to budget-friendly earbuds. The fact that you can get true active noise canceling earbuds with multidevice pairing at a sub-$100 price point is honestly pretty impressive, and I’m super glad that we’re entering into this realm of true wireless headphones.

