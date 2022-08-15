Elgato’s 96kHz Wave:3 USB Condenser Mic upgrades your battlestation down at $120

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $30 off, matching the 2021 Black Friday and 2022 Prime Day price, and is now at the lowest we can find. This model’s “tight” cardioid polar pattern is designed to capture “speech with precision” during your streams and podcasts. Alongside 24-bit/96kHz analog to digital conversion and the brand’s proprietary Clipguard technology to reduce unwanted distortion on your recordings, it also comes with access to the companion Wave Link app so you can control up to seven other audio sources and create two independent mixes for your broadcasts. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

If you would like to stick with Elgato but don’t need its higher-end Wave:3 offering, we are still tracking a solid price on the Wave:1. Over at Amazon you’ll still find it marked down to $70 from the usual $100 or more to match the lowest price we have tracked there. This one isn’t quite as high-end in terms of the digital conversion rates, but includes much of the same feature set as the model above otherwise.

Head over to our PC gaming deal hub for more ways to upgrade your battlestation setup at a discount. One notable offer there is on ROCCAT’s latest Burst Pro Air RGB mouse that is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it released. You can get all of the details and pricing information on this deal in our previous coverage.

Elgato Wave:3 USB mic features:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

