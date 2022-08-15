Elgato’s 96kHz Wave:3 USB Condenser Mic upgrades your battlestation down at $120

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsElgato
Reg. $150 $120

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $30 off, matching the 2021 Black Friday and 2022 Prime Day price, and is now at the lowest we can find. This model’s “tight” cardioid polar pattern is designed to capture “speech with precision” during your streams and podcasts. Alongside 24-bit/96kHz analog to digital conversion and the brand’s proprietary Clipguard technology to reduce unwanted distortion on your recordings, it also comes with access to the companion Wave Link app so you can control up to seven other audio sources and create two independent mixes for your broadcasts. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

If you would like to stick with Elgato but don’t need its higher-end Wave:3 offering, we are still tracking a solid price on the Wave:1. Over at Amazon you’ll still find it marked down to $70 from the usual $100 or more  to match the lowest price we have tracked there. This one isn’t quite as high-end in terms of the digital conversion rates, but includes much of the same feature set as the model above otherwise. 

Head over to our PC gaming deal hub for more ways to upgrade your battlestation setup at a discount. One notable offer there is on ROCCAT’s latest Burst Pro Air RGB mouse that is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it released. You can get all of the details and pricing information on this deal in our previous coverage.

Elgato Wave:3 USB mic features:

  • Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision
  • Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
  • Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail
  • Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible
  • Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Elgato

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Ghostwire Tokyo $30, DEA...
Google’s refreshed Wifi system starts at $70 with...
Roborock’s smart S7 combo robot vacuum and mop dr...
Cole Haan takes up to 50% off new markdowns with deals ...
Amazon’s official Smart Thermostat falls to $48 a...
Amazon’s Luna USB-C mobile and desktop-ready clou...
Amazon discounts entire Fire TV streamer lineup: 4K Max...
Amazon knocks up to $50 off Kindles: Paperwhite from $1...
Load more...
Show More Comments