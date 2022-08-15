Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ now $200 off with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip starting at $800

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped in several styles. Arriving with $200 in savings attached, today’s offer is down from its usual $1,000 going rate. The elevated 256GB capacity is also on sale and sitting at $849.99 from its $1,050 price tag, also matching the second-best discount to date. Delivering more of a mid-range experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That powers the entire experience with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates as well as the 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

Or if you’d prefer to go the entry-level route, there’s also savings to be had by going with the Galaxy S22 at $699.99. Down from $800, this one is only $100 off but still sitting at one of the best offers yet and the lowest since Prime Day. Its entry-level status means you’ll be getting a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a less capable 3,700mAh battery to boot. You’re also ditching the ultra wide band radio support found on the larger handset above. Our review has all of the other details you’ll need.

If you’d prefer to go with one of Google’s latest flagship handsets instead, we’re currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices. Right now, the second-best discounts to date on either model have arrived via Amazon, starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag. That’s alongside even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ features:

Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22+, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language; video. With this new video machine, we’re setting an epic new standard. Now, you can communicate with your friends online while you simultaneously co-watch the latest new YouTube videos. Record your greatest nights with breathtaking low-light video like never before.

