Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order

After stealing the show back at CES in January, Samsung’s glorious new curved monitor is finally on the way. Deemed the Odyssey Ark, Samsung’s latest desktop offering arrives with an eye-catching mini-LED panel to complement the unique curved form-factor. Now available for pre-order at long last, there are $300 in savings attached for early adopters.

Samsung Odyssey Ark goes up for pre-order

As just the latest addition to the Samsung lineup of Odyssey gaming monitors, the new Ark addition is certainly going to be the most eye-catching release yet. Since its reveal over eight months ago, Samsung has kept all of the wildly unique features first revealed at the January showcase.

As a quick refresher on the stats, the monitor is centered around a 55-inch form-factor with 1000R curvature. Its mini-LED panel uses the brand’s Quantum Matrix Technology and then also sports a 4K resolution with 165Hz refresh rate. Four HDMI ports are also joined by other features like FreeSync Premium Pro support, four corner speakers with two central woofers, and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound.

Samsung then backs the Odyssey Ark monitor with a versatile stand that allows the curved panel to rotate between immersive UltraWide gameplay sessions to a productivity-focused vertical orientation. We’ve seen plenty of other monitors that offer wraparound designs to throw you into gameplay, but having the option of using the display for other use cases outside of traditional gaming makes the monitor even more of a standout.

One of the more unique software features is enabled through the Ark Dial, which lets you adjust settings on the new Samsung Odyssey monitor on the fly. There’s an integrated Game Bar for reviewing settings at a glance, as well as different modes based on whether you’re gaming, watching videos, or getting work done.

Now available for pre-order direct from Samsung as well as retailers like B&H, you can lock-in your Samsung Odyssey Ark. Samsung does not specify when the monitor will officially begin shipping as of yet, but there are some incentives for those who want to score the latest and greatest right on launch day.

The $3,499 list price is going to be hard to stomach for some potential buyers, but Samsung is offering some initial savings today. Locking in your pre-order will secure the 55-inch gaming screen for $3,199.99, an overall $300 savings. That’s $100 off when you reserve the monitor, and then those who complete the pre-order will get another $200 off. This promotion runs through September 11, and will likely begin shipping afterwards.

9to5Toys’ Take

Samsung’s Odyssey Ark monitor was easily one of the most notable reveals back at CES 2022, and all these months later has remained the most memorable of those showcases. Now it’s officially going from tech demo to shipping product, and I can’t wait to try and get my hands on one and see how the display actually performs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!