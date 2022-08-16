Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Severed, NotifiNote, RGB Keyboard, and more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. We are also tracking solid price drops on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 as well as the 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power and everything in our dedicated hub, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection features deals on Severed, NotifiNote, RGB Keyboard, Murders on Budapest, A Dark Room, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Animal Class: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: A Dark Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Speedometer 55 Pro. GPS kit.: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire 2 Uncharted Shores: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Safari Rescue: Bubble Shooter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.

