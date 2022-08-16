Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio hit $110 thanks to Grade A refurb sale (Save $69)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleHeadphones
Orig. $179 $110

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s latest AirPods in Grade A refurbished conditions, headlined by the newest AirPods 3 at $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer makes for a rare chance to score Apple’s latest earbuds in any case. They’ve been completely out of stock on Amazon for nearly a month and even when there are units up for sale, you’ll be paying retail instead of today’s $69 off discounted price.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s Grade A refurbished sale, Woot has dropped Apple’s AirPods Pro down to $134.99. These originally fetched $249, with today’s offer delivering some deeper than usual savings for those who don’t mind going the reconditioned route. Though just don’t forget that you can still bring home a new condition pair of the ANC-enabled earbuds at $180.

AirPods Pro take on a similar form-factor to the lead deal, just with a more robust feature set. Silicone eartips provide a more comfortable listening experience that now comes backed by active noise cancellation, as well as the same hands-free access to Siri, Spatial Audio, and more.

Just be sure to go check out Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air, which is on sale for one of the very first times. Delivering the best price yet in the process, the $100 in savings make it a bit more affordable to bring home the 13-inch Retina display, MagSafe charging, and new M2 processor at $1,099.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Headphones

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40,...
Review: Twelve South launches new Curve Flex MacBook st...
Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off closeo...
Amazon launches end of summer Echo sale with Alexa spea...
Instant Pot Dual Plus brews K-cups, Nespresso pods, and...
Amazon’s official refurb Smart Plug comes with ne...
Moto G Stylus 5G is now even more affordable with $100 ...
Cuisinart’s sleek black 4-slice touchscreen toast...
Load more...
Show More Comments