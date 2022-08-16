Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio hit $110 thanks to Grade A refurb sale (Save $69)

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s latest AirPods in Grade A refurbished conditions, headlined by the newest AirPods 3 at $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer makes for a rare chance to score Apple’s latest earbuds in any case. They’ve been completely out of stock on Amazon for nearly a month and even when there are units up for sale, you’ll be paying retail instead of today’s $69 off discounted price.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s Grade A refurbished sale, Woot has dropped Apple’s AirPods Pro down to $134.99. These originally fetched $249, with today’s offer delivering some deeper than usual savings for those who don’t mind going the reconditioned route. Though just don’t forget that you can still bring home a new condition pair of the ANC-enabled earbuds at $180.

AirPods Pro take on a similar form-factor to the lead deal, just with a more robust feature set. Silicone eartips provide a more comfortable listening experience that now comes backed by active noise cancellation, as well as the same hands-free access to Siri, Spatial Audio, and more.

Just be sure to go check out Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air, which is on sale for one of the very first times. Delivering the best price yet in the process, the $100 in savings make it a bit more affordable to bring home the 13-inch Retina display, MagSafe charging, and new M2 processor at $1,099.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

