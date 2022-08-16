Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, classic DOOM titles from $1.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now 33% off as part of the latest Amazon Switch sale, this is the lowest price we can find. It also comes just in time for the new Wave 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass that delivers new courses to the beloved kart racer including Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Mushroom Gorge, and more. While rumors of Mario Kart 9 have surfaced, Nintendo is continuing to inject the current-generation version of its mascot racer with new content as part of the Booster Course Pass. Everything you need to know about that is right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

Pre-orders:

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!