Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, classic DOOM titles from $1.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now 33% off as part of the latest Amazon Switch sale, this is the lowest price we can find. It also comes just in time for the new Wave 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass that delivers new courses to the beloved kart racer including Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Mushroom Gorge, and more. While rumors of Mario Kart 9 have surfaced, Nintendo is continuing to inject the current-generation version of its mascot racer with new content as part of the Booster Course Pass. Everything you need to know about that is right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Pokémon livestream: Gen 9 Paldea region, more
*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now
- Mario Golf Super Rush $27 (Reg. $60)
- Or on Amazon for $40 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 2 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Quakecon Xbox sale up to 80% off
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- DEATHLOOP $25 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary $25 (Reg. $50)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Best Buy physical console game sale from $5
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- And more of this week’s Nintendo Switch game sale…
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $40 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60, all-time low)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Amazon PlayStation summer sale from $20
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!