Bring iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe dashboard car mount to your ride for $39.50 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount for $39.53 shipped. Normally fetching $55, this is only the second discount to date at 28% off. Today’s offer comes within cents of the first price cut from back in June and is fittingly the second-best discount to date. iOttie recently refreshed its Velox accessory lineup with some more versatile offerings, and this dashboard mount brings the updated form-factor to your car. Everything remains centered around the 7.5W MagSafe charging pad that’s complemented by a car charger, and sports an adjustable design with suction cup base and telescopic arm for getting your handset locked into the perfect position for keeping an eye on navigation, music, and more on the road. Go check out our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Now if you can live without the built-in charging features, going with the standard iOttie Velox MagSafe Mount at $25 is a great alternative. Ideal for those who rely on wired CarPlay while on-the-road, this offering packs much of the same magnetic mounting features as the lead deal, just with a more streamlined design that ditches the built-in 7.5W power output.

For some other MagSafe-enabled gear, don’t forget that Native Union just launched its annual back to school sale with some notable savings in tow. Taking 25% off nearly everything the brand sells from its official storefront, you can bring home a versatile 3-in-1 charging station for $135 alongside a whole host of other gear for your iPhone and Apple setups.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

