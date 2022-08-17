EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower ends summer with $50 all-time low discount to $349

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $399, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $50 off. We last saw it for $10 more, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer may be coming to an end, but this is a great way to get your lawn in shape for winter without fussing with gas or oil.

If you’re looking to leverage some of the power from the lead deal outside of lawncare upkeep, picking up the EGO Power+ 150W Power Inverter is a great solution. This lets you use the 5Ah battery included with the mower to power smartphones over USB-A as well as appliances and more with the 150W full AC outlet. Especially with summer coming to a close, this add-on will let you make the most of the green power through winter.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

