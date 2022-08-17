EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower ends summer with $50 all-time low discount to $349

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGreen DealsEGO
Reg. $399 $349

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $399, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $50 off. We last saw it for $10 more, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer may be coming to an end, but this is a great way to get your lawn in shape for winter without fussing with gas or oil.

If you’re looking to leverage some of the power from the lead deal outside of lawncare upkeep, picking up the EGO Power+ 150W Power Inverter is a great solution. This lets you use the 5Ah battery included with the mower to power smartphones over USB-A as well as appliances and more with the 150W full AC outlet. Especially with summer coming to a close, this add-on will let you make the most of the green power through winter.

Now that you’re thinking green, it’s time to go give our Green Deals guide a look for all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly price cuts. Summer may be winding down, but that isn’t stopping Greenworks from providing some enticing discounts to make sure your lawn and outdoor space is ready for fall. Marking down outdoor electric tool bundles by as much as 40%, you’re looking at the best values of the season on electric mowers, chainsaws, and more.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
EGO

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 2022 model USB-C 128GB flash drive just...
Today’s DEWALT Gold Box delivers up to $259 in sa...
COSORI’s smartphone-controlled 8-in-1 air fryer g...
Save $50 on the recently released ASUS Chromebook C425 ...
Marshall’s wireless charging Major IV on-ear Head...
Nanoleaf Lines add some modular RGB flair to your HomeK...
AirPods 3 are finally back in stock and discounted to $...
LEGO’s new AT-TE walker set is finally available ...
Load more...
Show More Comments