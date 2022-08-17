eufyCam 2C Pro system with HomeKit Secure Video down at $230 (Save $90), more from $33

Following the smartphone accessory sale earlier in the week, Anker is back today with a collection of price cuts across its lineup of eufy smart home security cameras courtesy of Amazon. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit at $229.99. Down from $320, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $90 off. This is $10 below our previous mentions, as well. If you’re looking to finally invest in some smart home security ahead of fall and the holiday shopping season, this eufyCam system is certainly up to the task. Each of the 2C Pro cameras pack 1080p recording and weather-resistant designs for setting up outside. On top of 180-day battery life, you’re also looking at the notable inclusion of HomeKit Secure Video support for integrating with the rest of your Siri setup. You can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look, but then head below for more eufy camera deals from $33.

Alongside the lead deal, Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is also marking down some additional security systems and standalone cameras. Many of the following offers require an on-page coupon to be clipped, and you’re mostly looking at 2022 lows.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

