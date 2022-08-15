Anker discounts webcams, portable projectors, GaN II chargers, more in latest sale from $14

Anker is kicking off the week today by dishing out a collection of discounts courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. As per usual, you can expect to score free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Amongst the assortment of other gear marked down below, our headliner brings the Anker PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam to $49.99. That’s $20 off the usual $70 going rate, $10 below previous mentions, and a new all-time low.

As Anker’s latest workstation upgrade, the PowerConf C200 arrives at the other end of the spectrum as its higher-end Video Bar. Delivering 2K webcam capabilities much the same, this unit packs a handheld form-factor with built-in mount that can be positioned on everything from your laptop screen to iMacs, exterior monitors, and more. On top of the adjustable 95-degree field of view and dual microphones, Anker also includes low-light correction and auto focus. Head below for more.

Another notable discount today courtesy of the official Anker Amazon storefront has the all-new USB-C Power Strip down to $29.99. Normally fetching $40, this is only the second discount we’ve tracked on the new release and sits at an all-time low of $10 off. Having just launched back at the end of May, this new power strip arrives with a 6-port design that’s versatile enough for travel or just streamlining the nightstand. It sports three full AC outlets on the back to complement a pair of USB-A slots up front. Though the star of the show is the 30W USB-C charger capable of refueling everything from iPhones and iPads to your MacBook Air. We detailed what to expect in the original launch coverage from May, too.

Other notable Anker deals:

Then be sure to go check out Anker’s new PowerCore 24K power bank that launched last week. This impressive portable power solution can dish out an impressive 140W to MacBooks and more, while also accepting those very same charging rates.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam features:

The 2K ultra-clear resolution on this USB webcam brings sharp clarity to every meeting. Be seen by your peers or impress your boss with your high-quality video calls. The larger aperture size captures more light so that even without a ring light in low-light settings, you can still look bright and professional with this computer camera. Tell your colleagues or clients about your proposal without having to ask if they can hear you. Specialized dual mics use AI to pick up your voice while simultaneously reducing background noise for crystal-clear audio.

