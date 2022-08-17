Hisense 120Hz ULED 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 now $700 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense ULED Premium 65U7G QLED Series 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV for $699.99 shipped. Regularly $900 at Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is now up to $200 off the going 2022 rate at most retailers. Delivering a 65-inch 4K (2160p), you’re also looking at a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 input for fast action sports and films as well as your gaming setup. This model sports Chromecast streaming as well as access to Google Assistant voice commands, your favorite streaming service via the Android TV ecosystem, and Dolby Atmos audio. Head below for more details.

If you would rather get into the 2022 model Samsung lineup, we are tracking a range of price drops from the entry-level models all the way up to the higher-end 8K variants with up to $500 in savings. Pricing starts at $548 with some smaller options down in the $478 range and you can get a closer look at the deals in our previous roundup.

If you’re looking to upgrade an existing display setup, dive into the recent deals Amazon just launchd on its Fire TV streaming gear. With prices starting from $20, this can be a particularly affordable way to modernize an aging display without spending what could be a fortune on an entirely new 4K TV. All of those offers are waiting in our previous post right here.

Then scope out the deal we just spotted on Optoma’s latest UHD55 Smart 4K Home Theater Projector at $300 off.

Hisense ULED Android TV features:

Sure, it’s great for Netflix, the big game and the real housewives of wherever. But the U7G is made for the gamers. It’s got our exclusive ULED technologies, 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, Full Array Local Dimming zones and Android TV operating system. On top of all that, we added a 120Hz Native panel for smoother, more fluid motion and HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming. The U7G also has up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, which makes HDR ‘pop’ and means the picture is lit no matter how bright the room. All this looks great on paper. Now think how much better it would look on this TV.

