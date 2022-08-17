Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Niffelheim, Cultist Simulator, Smash Up, more

It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for your mid-week collection of Mac and iOS app deals. Joining today’s software offers, we have AirPods 3 back in-stock and marked down to $150 as well as new Amazon all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 configurations, but for now we are focused on the apps. Today’s collection features titles like Niffelheim, Cultist Simulator, Smash Up – The Card Game, The Great Tea App, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Tea App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PlunderChess: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tot Pocket: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Animal Class: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: A Dark Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Speedometer 55 Pro. GPS kit.: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Niffelheim:

Your avatar is a brave warrior who has fallen in battle. But instead of well-deserved peace in Asgard, his soul is trapped in the harsh world of Niffelheim. Survive in this hostile world, ransack the neighbor lands, explore dangerous dungeons and find your way to Valhalla. Warriors remain warriors even after death. Set out on the path to the last challenge and prove yourself to the Gods. In life you were never frightened by the cold, darkness and death, and you won’t fear now. make sure you have enough provision, defend yourself and unravel the mysteries of these lands.

