Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $39, PlayStation under $20 sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Dell is now offering The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for $38.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this undercuts the ongoing Amazon Switch game sale price by $1 (that deal is only available on digital copies) for the lowest total we can find. If, for some reason, you or someone you know doesn’t have this one yet, this is a solid price to jump in with. One of the best games on the Switch platform, it will prime you for the release of the sequel which is now slated for a 2023 launch. Breath of Wild takes the iconic Zelda series to new heights with a giant open world to explore, memorable characters, and plenty of deep lore mysteries to uncover. It is, needless to say, a must-have for just about any Switch gamer. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

Pre-orders:

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!