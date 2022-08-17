AirPods 3 are finally back in stock and discounted to $150 at Amazon (Reg. $179)

After seeing a refurbished offer go live yesterday, those who are holding out for a chance to score new condition AirPods 3 are finally in luck. Listings have largely been out of stock for over a month, and today Amazon is finally restocking virtual store shelves with some savings attached. Right now, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are now on sale for $149.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $179 price tag, the first discount in over a month, and $29 in savings.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on MagSafe charging and Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

Just be sure to go check out Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air, which is on sale for one of the very first times. Delivering the best price yet in the process, the $100 in savings make it a bit more affordable to bring home the 13-inch Retina display, MagSafe charging, and new M2 processor at $1,099.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

