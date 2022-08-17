Slide Tile’s Slim card-style item tracker in your wallet down at $28, plus bundles from $45

We are tracking some solid price drops on Tile item trackers today starting with the Slim wallet-ready model at $27.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly $35, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find this model bundled with the Tile Mate or the Tile Pro at $44.99 and $54.99, respectively, down from $55 and $65. The Slim model stands out from most item trackers with card-style design that sits right inside your wallet to deliver up to 250 feet of Bluetooth range. It also features a 3-year battery, the ability to work in reverse to locate your phone, and can leverage the tile app to help find it outside of the Bluetooth proximity, much like the rest of the lineup. Head below for additional details. 

If the bundles and wallet-ready model aren’t of interest to you, take a look at the deal we spotted on the solo Tile Mate model. This one delivers a more keychain, tab-style form-factor and is now marked down to $20 Prime shipped at Amazon with more details waiting right here.

Speaking of tech accessories and the like, be sure to browse through the Nomad end of summer event as well. One of our favorite brands in the space, Nomad is now offering 20% off a range of its iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe chargers, Apple Watch bands, power adapters, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here in yesterday’s coverage. 

Tile Slim features:

  • FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.
  • FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.
  • FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.
  • NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.
  • ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE – Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri

