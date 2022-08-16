Nomad launches 20% off end of summer sale on 15W MagSafe chargers, iPhone 13 cases, more

Nomad today is rolling out an end of summer sale and taking 20% off a curated assortment of iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple accessories. You’ll need to apply code SUMMERSALE2022 at checkout, and shipping is free in orders over $150. Our top pick is the new Base One 15W MagSafe Charger for $79.99. Normally fetching $100, this is marking the second-best price to date at $20 off while also coming within $10 of the all-time low from back in May. Arriving as one of Nomad’s latest chargers, the new Base One packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at 15W speeds. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Discounted as part of the sale, you’ll find a collection of other gear for all of Apple’s latest. So whether you’re looking to grab some closeout prices on iPhone 13 cases or prepare yourself for next month’s iPhone 14 launch with some popular MagSafe chargers, there are 20% in savings applied to everything right here. Though we’ve picked out some highlights below, too.

Nomad Base One MagSafe Charger features:

Base One delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. With 15W of power, Base One offers iPhone charging speeds 3 times faster than a standard USB-A cable. That means less time charging and more time doing what you love.

