Tile’s latest Mate item tracker in black within cents of 2022 Amazon low at $20, more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Tile Mate item tracker in black or blue for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is within cents to the Amazon 2022 low on the black model and the lowest price we can find. While we did recently see the white option in the $16 range, that one is also now selling at $20, or 20% off the going rate. Now $9 under the price of an Apple AirTag, Tile’s Mate locator keeps tabs on just about anything you affix it to. It features a 250-foot Bluetooth range but you can also use the companion Android or iOS app to help zero in on items with last known location tech as well as use the system in reverse to locate your phone. The system also works alongside Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for voice command action. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more.

At the discounted $20 rate above, the only real alternatives here come by way of the previous-generation model that now starts at $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one reduces the Bluetooth range and battery life from the model above, but it will save more casual users some cash along the way.

If you’re already invested in Apple’s item locators or are looking to go that route, be sure to check out the all-time lows now live on its official AirTag Leather Key Rings and then hit up some of the latest releases below:

Tile Mate features:

FIND NEARBY– Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map

FIND YOUR PHONE – Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile

