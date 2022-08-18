LectroFan Micro2 sound machine Bluetooth speaker hits 2022 low at $29.50, more from $9

Amazon is now offering the LectroFan Micro2 Sleep Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker for $29.71 shipped. Regularly $35 over the last several months, this is an Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. This model combines one of the popular LectroFan sleep machines with typical Bluetooth streaming speaker functionality. It houses 11 built-in sleep sounds ranging from white noise to fans in order to put you at ease alongside up to 40 hours of battery life in sleep mode and 20 hours when being used as a typical Bluetooth speaker. A built-in microphone is also in place here to turn your Micro2 into “a high-fidelity speakerphone” when needed. Head below for more sleep sound machine deals from $17.50.

Sleep sound machine deals

Outside of today’s sound machine deals, we are also tracking some notable Bluetooth speakers outside of the sleep realm as well. Firstly, take a look at our review of Sony’s new X-Series rugged speakers and the latest Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. Then dive into the ongoing Amazon Echo sale where you’ll find its smart speakers and home hubs marked down from $25 in the latest end of summer event. You’ll find our top picks and more details on those offers right here.

You’ll also want to dive into our recent Edifier MS50A review. While it won’t deliver traditional sound machine features, it is a solid AirPlay 2 smart speaker that doesn’t break the bank.

LectroFan Micro2 features:

Select your choice of five fan sounds, four white/pink/brown noise variations, and two ocean surf sounds for falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer, at home or on the road. Stream your music, audio books, podcasts or any other audio content over Bluetooth from your compatible smartphone. The built-in microphone turns your Micro2 into a high-fidelity speakerphone for your paired Bluetooth smartphone.

