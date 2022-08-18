LEGO officially releases new 2,065-piece motorized Ideas Lighthouse

After we shared a first look at the all-new creation back on Friday, today the LEGO Group is officially taking the wraps off its latest Ideas creation. Stacking up to 2,065 pieces, the new kit packs more than just a detailed exterior, as there are entirely new LEGO elements to pull off the motorized lighting effects that gives the upcoming Lighthouse its distinct features.

LEGO Lighthouse officially revealed!

Officially revealed today, the new LEGO Lighthouse arrives as the latest creation from the fan-made Ideas platform. We had previously gotten a blurry look at the box art, and now all of the glorious details have been actually shown off by the LEGO Group.

Everything stacks up to over 21 inches tall and measures 10 inches wide at the base. Moving up from the bottom, there is a recreation of a rocky shore with a shack resting on top. Behind it is the main star of the show, and the aspect that most builders are going to be here for – the LEGO Lighthouse itself.

While we had already gotten a rough look at what to expect, today’s full reveal finally shows off the most important features of the new LEGO Lighthouse. Aside from just being a striking display model, there’s some motorized functionality that brings the set to light. Alongside a built-in motor that can spin the light at the top and power a built-in fireplace that lights up, there’s also an all-new LEGO element.

Much like you’d find on an actual lighthouse, the brick-built version comes with a Fresnel lens that helps actually put out some light from the top of the tower. I can’t wait to see how that actually fairs when I get my hands on the set, but it actually looks to be a fun inclusion, which is a major step up from the tiny light bricks the LEGO Group has included in sets before.

Alongside the main build, there’s also a pair of included minifigures. A Lighthouse wouldn’t be complete without its keeper, and the LEGO Group delivers a slick new character. There’s also a sailor who is complemented by a buildable rowing boat – to complete the set, there’s a cat and seagull included, too.

Arriving later this fall

Launching on September 1, the new LEGO Lighthouse will be clocking in with a steep $299.99 price tag. We originally reported last week that it would sell for $350, so it’s actually nice to see that the price is more in line with part count. Even still, you’re paying for a premium from the built-in motor and light elements, an increase that I’m sure will be worth it to many builders.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at some of the more interesting details packed into the set.

