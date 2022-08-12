Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2,065-piece motorized Ideas Lighthouse

Just over a year ago, the LEGO Group confirmed that one of the next sets to enter the Ideas stable would be a motorized lighthouse, and today 9to5Toys can offer a first-look. Slated to hit store shelves as the latest creation from the fan-made community on September 1, the upcoming kit will arrive with 2,065 pieces.

LEGO Ideas Lighthouse revealed

This year has already been packed for the LEGO Ideas team, with three sets having already shipped. While many fans are still waiting for October 1 to roll around and deliver the upcoming Office set, there’s another new kit to look out for ahead of time. Stacking up to 2,065 pieces, the upcoming LEGO Ideas Lighthouse will be one of the taller creations from the fan community.

From the mind of builder Sandro Quattrini on LEGO Ideas, the upcoming set has nearly made its entire way through the process of going from fan idea to official set. First having been approved by the LEGO Group back in June of last year, things have been pretty quiet for the past 14 months. Now we’re getting a first look at the upcoming set by way of the box art.

From that, we can gather a few important things about the upcoming kit. The actual size is the biggest, with those aforementioned 2,065 pieces assembling the LEGO Ideas Lighthouse at 21 inches tall. At the base of the set is a rocky coastline recreation complete with a lighthouse keeper’s house. Around back, the tower has a cutaway design that reveals an internal latter to climb to the top alongside some other interior areas. There only looks to be a single minifigure included, too.

We’re also notably getting a first look at the light features. It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see just what kind of tech the LEGO Group is leveraging here, but the box art does clearly show off the feature. On that front, we’re also getting confirmation of the motorized functionality that was originally submitted with the Ideas project.

As of now, we’re still waiting on a confirmation of pricing from the LEGO Group. Expect to see an official reveal next Tuesday on August 16 for the new LEGO Ideas Lighthouse set. It’ll be arriving on September 1, and and should be entering at the $349.99 price point. The inflated going rate is largely going to be due to the motorized features, as well as the recent price increases that have hit the entire lineup.

