Motorola may have just revealed the Edge 2022 today, but the Edge+ is a no-brainer at $500

Today, Motorola just revealed the new Edge 2022 smartphone with a more mid-ranged price tag compared to its higher-end counterpart. But thanks to an ongoing discount you’re better off just going with the Motorola Edge+ now that it’s on sale for $499.99 courtesy of Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery applying otherwise. Normally the $1,000 smartphone and its flagship specs aren’t anywhere close in price to the latest from Motorola, but now you save 50% on the handset and bring it home at an all-time low.

The Motorola Edge+ just launched earlier in the year and arrives with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a more capable chip than the new reveal’s MediaTek-powered design. Everything is then centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that comes backed by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

The just-revealed Motorola Edge 2022 does share the 144Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity, but only arrives with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. That new handset will be arriving shortly with a $599 MSRP, but will be seeing a launch discount down to $499 when it does go live. Though even at that sale price, you can score its flagship counterpart on sale for the same amount of cash thanks to the Woot promotion.

Though you could just skip going with the latest from Motorola all-together and bring home one of the all-new releases from Google or OnePlus. As far as the latter goes, the new OnePlus 10T is up for pre-order with $150 in savings attached. But then we’re currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices, delivering either the lowest or second-best prices to date in the process. Starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag, there’s even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

