OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone sees pre-order discounts from $599 (Reg. $749)

Ahead of shipping on September 1, OnePlus is giving early adopters a chance to save on its all-new OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone. Dropping to $649 for the 256GB model, that’s $100 off the usual price and what you’d pay for the 128GB capacity. Those who will be upgrading from an existing OnePlus phone, or have one linked on their account period, will receive an extra $50 off, dropping the price to $599 shipped. These are some of the first chances to save of any kind on the upcoming device and an all-time low.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

OnePlus also has a fresh selection of cases out to go alongside the new OnePlus 10T handset, and with upwards of $150 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

While you’ll find all of the week’s other best hardware deals in our Android guide, including all-time lows on flagships from Samsung and Sony, it’s the Google smartphones that are taking the spotlight. We’re currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices, delivering either the lowest or second-best prices to date in the process. Starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag, there’s even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

