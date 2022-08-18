OMOTON’s metal C2 iPhone and mini tablet stand now starts from $9 Prime shipped (30% off)

The official OMOTON Amazon storefront is now offering its C2 Adjustable Smartphone Stand in silver for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this is 31% off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon this year, and the best we can find. You’ll also find the other colorways starting from just over $9 right now. You’re looking at a CNC-style aluminum stand with enough heft to handle devices wrapped in heavier cases alongside compatibility for devices ranging from 3.5 to 10 inches in size. On top of the anti-slip and scratch padding, it also features a 270-degree adjustable viewing angle. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable options out there for less than $9 from well-known brands, and almost none that look as nice as today’s lead offer if you ask me. It might be worth taking a look at this $6 Lamicall option, but it’s not quite as versatile as the C2 above and you won’t get the metal treatment here.

Speaking of smartphone accessories, be sure to dive into the first price drop on Spigen’s new ArcField 15W Qi charging stand as well as this week’s Anker Amazon sale. The brand is now offering solid offers on its GaN II chargers, portable projectors, speakers, and more with deals starting from $14 Prime shipped right here.

OMOTON C2 Adjustable Smartphone Stand features:

Adjustable Angle Viewing: Multiple Angles could be adjusted (270 degree rotating) to meet your different viewing demand. Makes you hands-free to enjoy your games, videos and Facetime

Superior Stability: We adopt thicker (3mm) aluminum material and bigger size (4.1*3*4.4 inch) to guarantee the stability

Heavy Case Compatible: The hook is long enough to hold your device （all size cell phones） with HEAVY CASE on. And no need to take off the case when charging

Anti- Scratch & Anti- Slippery. It is equipped with larger silicone pads to protect your device from slipping or scratch

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!