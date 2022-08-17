Spigen’s new ArcField 15W Qi charging stand sees first discount to $49 (Reg. $70)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new ArcField 15W Qi Charging Stand for $48.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen since launching just over a week ago. At 30% off, this is also a new all-time low. Designed for Samsung’s latest smartphones in particular, the new Spigen ArcField Qi charger sports an upright design for keeping tabs on notifications and the like throughout the day. Its 15W output can wirelessly refuel your handset at peak speeds, though you’ll have to supply your own 25W USB-C charger in order to take full advantage of the output.

With your savings from the lead deal, going with Spigen’s 27W USB-C wall charger is a great option if you don’t already have one. It sells for $14 right now and still leaves you with some left over cash from the discount above. Its compact design won’t take up too much room behind the nightstand, in your bag, or wherever else it ends up, either.

All of this week’s other best smartphone accessories are now up for grabs in our coverage of the latest Anker sale. There, deals start from $14 and deliver markdowns on USB-C power strips, portable chargers, and more.

Spigen ArcField 15W Stand features:

Designed for Samsung : true 15W performance with Samsung Official Certified charging module. Up to 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging: Outputs optimized power for devices. Cases Up to 6mm thick are compatible with wireless charging. Cases made of Silicone / TPU / PC are all compatible with wireless charging.

