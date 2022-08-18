SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD hits Amazon 2022 low at $109 for limited time

As part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is offering a particularly notable price drop on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive at $108.99 shipped. This offer will be alive for 19 hours or, more likely, until stock runs out. Regularly $240 at Best Buy where it is marked down to $130, this model has typically sold for between $130 and $135 at Amazon this year and is now at the best price we have tracked in 2022 there. One of our top picks for the best portable SSDs out there, it delivers a high-quality build – hit up our hands-on review of the pro model for more details – alongside up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. From there, you’ll find 2-meter drop protection and an IP55 water and dust resistance rating joining the USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option comes by way of Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portable SSD. This model released earlier this year and is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $98 shipped. The specs are nearly the same on this model and you can get a closer look at the differences between it and our featured offer right here.

Alongside this deal on Crucial’s aluminum 1TB X8, portable SSD deals continue with WD’s My Passport lineup from $117. This model matches your MacBook with a silver paint job while delivering similar 1,050MB/s file transfers, USB-C connectivity, and USB 3.2 Gen 2-compatibility as the rest of the options mentioned in today’s portable solid-state storage deals.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption (2)

