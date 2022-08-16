Crucial’s aluminum 1TB X8 delivers 1,050MB/s of portable SSD action down at $90 today

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. This model went for between $150 and $165 for most of last year before landing at a $120 regular price directly from Crucial in 2022. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day offer at $85 and the best we can find. Now coming in at about $40 under the price of the comparable SanDisk 1TB Extreme, this model delivers notable value as was highlighted in our recent feature for the best portable SSDs out there. It delivers the same 1,050MB/s transfer speeds alongside USB-C connectivity, USB-C 3.1 Gen2 support, as well as compatibility with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One. You’ll also find 7.5-foot drop protection complemented by the temperature and shock-proof anodized aluminum unibody core. More details below. 

If the speeds above aren’t particularly important for your setup, save some cash and go with the Crucial X6 Portable SSD. This one features a respectable up to 800MB/s rating on the higher capacities and starts at $54 shipped on Amazon right now. 

While not quite as affordable as the Crucial options above, there are some other notable deals on portable solid-state storage worth your attention right now. Starting with the latest release from Samsung, the T7 Shield, down at $100, we are also tracking new all-time lows on PNY’s 2022 USB-C Gen 2×2 EliteX-PRO portable SSD lineup from $66 as well as WD’s silver 1TB My Passport portable SSD that matches your MacBook for $117 shipped. All of which make for notable solutions for your on-the-go and at-home storage needs right now. 

Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

