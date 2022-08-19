Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case now $75 off at $174 shipped

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with the refreshed MagSafe Charging Case at $174 shipped. Regularly $249 directly from Apple and elsewhere, this is $75 off, about $6 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked in 2022 and within $4 of the limited Prime Day offer.

The recently-refreshed AirPods Pro package delivers much of the same experience as the original set alongside the updated charging case with 24 hours of playback and MagSafe action. That’s on top of the usual wireless Qi-style and wired Lightning charging that come along with the active noise cancellation, Hey Siri, and transparency mode. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

The previous-generation AirPods 2 still deliver a compelling experience for folks looking to get into the Apple earbuds game for less. They are currently selling for $100 on Amazon, down from the typical $120 or so they have gone for throughout 2022.

Then swing by our Apple deal hub for the rest of this week’s best deals including the notable offer we just spotted on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB at $559. Just be sure to also check out the M1 Mac mini that has now returned to its all-time low with the first discount in over a month at $570 (save $129).

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

