Score Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB with 24GB RAM upgrade at $1,749 ($150 off)

While solid deals are still live on the base configurations from $1,149, B&H is now offering Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB with the upgraded 24GB of unified RAM for $1,749 shipped. This particular configuration will run you $1,899 directly from Apple with today’s offering delivering $150 in savings. As a side note, you won’t find the 24GB of RAM option available as part of the official Amazon price drops. Having just launched last month, the all-new M2 MacBook Pro features Apple’s latest 10-Core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and with today’s option, a whole lot of RAM. The 13.3-inch 2560 by 1600 Retina IPS display is joined by a Force Touch trackpad as well as the FaceTime HD 720p camera and the backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

Alongside the more affordable Pro-model base configurations mentioned above, we are also still tracking some particular solid price drops on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air. In fact, this deal marks the first solid deal via Amazon with $100 in savings to be had on Apple’s latest featherweight notebook. Everything you need to know about the latest Air and the ongoing price drop is waiting in our previous coverage from the top of the week.

If it’s a desktop machine you’re after, the M1 Mac mini is one of the best and least expensive Apple machines you’ll find. Even more so with the $129 price drop live on Amazon right now, it features 256GB of internal storage alongside 8GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt ports, and HDMI output. It is also my current Apple desktop machine of choice. All of the details you need are right here.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro features:

This lightweight mobile workstation features an Apple M2 8-Core processor that is designed to deliver up to 18 percent greater, or 1.4x faster, performance compared to the previous M1 CPU while maintaining high battery efficiency. Its 10-core integrated GPU is also 35 percent faster than the M1, which significantly cuts down rendering times when working with intensive applications. The 13.3″ Retina display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, wide P3 color gamut support, and more. With 24GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, you can quickly multitask applications and load large video clips and project files.

