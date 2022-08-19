Score Madden 23 and more for FREE with Xbox Series S consoles at $290 today (Up to $80 off)

Update: You can land the same Madden 23 bundle offer (plus other games) directly from Microsoft at $289.99 shipped.

Amazon is now offering a notable promotion on Xbox Series S that will net you a FREE game. You’ll also find this promotion live at GameStop and Best Buy. Over on this landing page, you’ll find a series of bundles with a FREE game attached at $299.99 shipped. While the Series S is regularly priced at $300, there are a series of full-priced games that rarely go on sale available here, most notably the latest NFL Madden 23 that carries a $70 price tag on Series S/X. While we have seen Microsoft’s all-digital console down at $250, with the value of some of the games here this is among the best prices we have ever tracked. Head below for more details.

The Xbox Series S remains the most affordable way to jump into next-gen console gaming (outside of the Switch Lite that is), and especially so with today’s promotion. While you can get in for less when it drops down to $250 from time-to-time, the up to $70 in savings available at Amazon and elsewhere today is definitely a notable offer if the available games catch your eye. The real discount here is on the Madden bundle, but it’s hard to go wrong across the board.

Just remember, if the Series S isn’t what you’re after, Microsoft’s flagship Series X console is still in-stock and ready to ship directly from Walmart.

Be sure to give the Fall Guys anniversary custom Xbox Series S console a look and then dive into these ongoing price drops on Razer’s magnetic Quick Charging Stands. They are designed to match the first-party Microsoft wireless controller perfectly and are now sitting at 25% off via Amazon.

Xbox Series S FREE game bundle:

For a limited time and while supplies last, Amazon customers can purchase an Xbox Series S and get a game for free.

This bundle contains (1) Xbox Series S and (1) digital code for Madden 23 Standard Edition. Please allow up to 48-hours post purchase for digital code to be delivered via email.*

Xbox Series S: Go all digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Xbox Series S: Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*

