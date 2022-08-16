Razer’s magnetic Quick Charging Stands for Xbox/DualSense gamepads now 25% off at $30

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S in multiple colorways at $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same deal available for the PlayStation DualSense models. Both options are regularly $40 and are now 25% off the going rate with new Amazon all-time lows now live on certain colors. Razer designed these charging cradles to neatly house your current-generation gamepads with designs that “perfectly match” the first-party paint jobs. They feature magnetic contact points on the Xbox side of things with an ergonomic setup so the controller can even still be used while not he dock. More details below.

A more affordable solution would be to take the PowerA route. While arguably not quite as elegant a design, its Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation docks are officially licensed and can charge a pair of controllers at one time with prices starting from $18.50 Prime shipped.

Check out today’s price drop on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then head over to this morning’s console game deal roundup. While you’ll find some Switch price drops for your Nintendo rig, there are also plenty of Xbox and PlayStation games marked down right now including a host of fresh discounts on digital Xbox titles starting from just $1.50.

Just make sure you also check out the new Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller if you haven’t yet.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers

Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

Matches Xbox Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit any setup, this charging stand uses the same durable material and shares the same striking colors as official Xbox Wireless controllers

