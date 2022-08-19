Twelve South’s acrylic PowerPic smartphone charging dock hits new low at under $47

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger for $46.78 shipped in black. Regularly $60 directly from Twelve South and at Amazon, this is slightly below the all-time low we have tracked previously at 22% off the going rate. The acrylic lucite-framed PowerPic mod delivers up to 7.5W to iPhone and 10W to compatible Android devices in both vertical and horizontal orientations. It is a unique desktop-ready charging station that allows you to display any 4×6 photo or “room-matching graphic” while your phone isn’t docked. The “beautiful thick acrylic borderless frame is a blank canvas that can be tailored to your style.” It ships with a USB-C cable but you will need to provide your own (ideally) 20-watt USB-C power adapter. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and head below for more.

If you need to score a new 20W wall adapter to complete the package above, Anker has you covered. Its Nano PIQ 3.0 20W model is currently selling for $14 Prime shipped in white on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, which is a few bucks below the Apple variant.

And speaking of Anker, its latest MagSafe charger sale is still in full swing with deals starting from $21 Prime shipped on a range of models including the MagGo Orb, PowerWave 3-in-1, PowerWave Sense 2-in-1, and more. Then go dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the brand’s new GaNPrime 65W USB-C power bank while you’re at it.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

MULTI-POSITION TO FIT YOUR SPACE: PowerPic mod’s unique charging frame can be positioned vertically or horizontally on the included stand

COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE: Beautful thick arcylic borderless frame is a blank canvas that can be tailored to your style. You can showcase a bold print, wallpaper to match your walls, your favorite vacation photo or even leave it empty for a modern look. PowerPic blends in or stands out – its up to you.

DEVICE CHARGING OPTIONS : Wireless charging phones, iPhones and AirPods Pro can all be charged on PowerPic. PowerPic is compatible with most cases up to 3mm thick and can charge phones vertically or horizontally. Use PowerPic with any 20-watt USB-C power adapter (not included)

