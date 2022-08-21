Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen returns to all-time low for only second time at $59 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) for $59 shipped. Now on sale for one of the very first times, today’s discount delivers the same $20 in savings we saw back on Prime Day from its usual $79 price tag. This is matching the all-time low for only the second time, as well. Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 6/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

On the otherhand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo might be a better pickup if you’re looking to streamline an entire setup. Living up to its name with a 2-in-1 design, this charging stand will refresh your nightstand with a place to refuel both a Pixel 6 and its companion earbuds. While it lacks the same first-party design as above, there is some added peace of mind from the Made for Google certification that iOttie seals the deal with to complete the $50 price tag.

Though if you haven’t updated to Google’s latest, we’re still currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices, delivering either the lowest or second-best prices to date in the process. Starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag, there’s even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!