Death Stranding is making its way to Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow



Announced over the weekend, Death Stranding is finally making its way to PC Game Pass tomorrow. As one of the most loved games for the past while, Death Stranding is now about to be able to play without having to purchase the title. The game just came to PC back in March of this year, but the fact that it’s entering Game Pass is pretty notable. So, what’s Death Stranding and what exactly comes with this Game Pass release? Let’s take a closer look.

Death Stranding launches on PC Game Pass August 23

Death Stranding is a title from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima and brings an “all-new, genre-defying” open world action adventure to life. Sure, the game has been out for a while, but those who haven’t wanted to drop $60 on the title can now enjoy it free with their $10 per month PC Game Pass subscription.

The title lets you explore a near future where “mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as Death Stranding.” Mass extinction is on the horizon, and Sam Porter Bridges has to travel across the “ravaged wasteland” to save humanity from “impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding on PC Game Pass delivers full UltraWide support, high frame rate compatibility, and photo mode as well as cross-over content from “some very well-known franchises.” Essentially, it’s the standard PC port but included with Game Pass so you don’t have to buy the title. The following items will be unlockable as you progress through the story as well:

Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)

Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

Gold and Silver Armor Plate

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve not played through Death Stranding yet, but it’s a title that’s been on my list for quite some time. Now that it’s on PC Game Pass, I’m heavily considering giving the game a play through. It’s unique in so many ways, and scratches my itch for a story-based title to completely immerse myself in until Starfield comes out sometime next year.

I say it over and over, but PC Game Pass (and Game Pass for Console) is seriously the best value in gaming still to this day. With AAA titles like Death Stranding consistently making their way to the service, as well as the inevitable Call of Duty releases should the Microsoft and Activision merger go through, there’s never been a better time to give Microsoft’s game subscription service a try.

