Nintendo’s Neon Purple and Orange Joy-Con hit one of the best 2022 prices at $60 (Reg. $80)

Update: While the deal below on the standard red/blue colorway has ended, Adorama is now offering the Neon Purple/Orange Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 with today’s discount automatically applied in the cart, they are currently fetching full pice at Amazon and are now at the lowest price we can find.

Adorama is now offering the Nintendo Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con for $54.99 shipped . Price automatically applies in the cart. Regularly $80, like they fetch on Amazon, this is $25 off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and among the best listings we have tracked all year. Notable price drops, anything more than $10 or $15, on Nintendo’s official Joy-Con don’t really come around all too often so be sure to jump on this one while you can if you’re looking for an extra set. You get a pair of Joy-Con here alongside the grip and strap attachments, built-in rumble action, and approximately 20-hours of battery life per charge. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a spare Nintendo Switch controller without spending even the discounted first-party money above, consider something from PowerA. Its wired offerings are officially licensed and provide some couch co-op action for much less than the wireless options out there with prices in the $20 range right now alongside a host of different design choices.

Head straight over to this weekend’s still live Nintendo Switch game sale with a series of notable deals and all-time lows on first-party titles for your library. We are also still seeing a solid price drop on Nintendo’s playable Game & Watch Zelda handheld console as well as 8Bitdo’s black or SNES-gray Bluetooth Controllers if you prefer to take that route.

Nintendo Joy-Con features:

The versatile joy-con offer multiple surprising ways for players to have fun

Two joy-con can be used independently in each hand or together as one game controller when attached to the joy-con grip (sold separately)

They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games

Each joy-con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller and each includes an accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible

