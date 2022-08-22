Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases with recycled builds fall to all-time lows at $10 Reg. $29)

Amazon is currently offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in all three colors for $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for Google Pixel 6 Pro at the same price. While you’d more regularly pay $29, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low at 65% off. We last saw a Prime Day discount land earlier this summer at $19, but today’s offer is even lower than that with clearance-level pricing. Google’s official Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Fittingly for the lead deals, you can also currently save on flagship smartphones themselves. We’re still currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices courtesy of Amazon, deliver some of the best prices to date. Starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag, there’s even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

And then speaking of first-party accessories, this past weekend we spotted a notable price cut on the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. We’ve hardly seen this official accessory on sale since it launched earlier in the year, and now it is returning to the all-time low for only the second time with $20 in savings attached. It’s a notable nightstand companion for charging your device and so much more at $59.

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

