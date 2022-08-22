Raptic’s metal 3-digit combo lock AirTag case drops from $40 down to $26.50 today

The official Raptic Amazon storefront (formerly X-Doria) is now offering its Link & Lock AirTag Clip for $26.61 shipped. This is nearly 35% off the regular $40 price tag, within a few bucks of the 2022 low, and the best price we can find. It initially released back in September with a unique approach to the AirTag case category. The Link & Lock features a 3-digit combination lock to securely house your Apple item tracker alongside a casted zinc metal construction. From there you’ll find an integrated carabiner clip so you can attach it to just about anything. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The Raptic Tactile Wallet Case is another interesting AirTag carrier from the brand that comes in at even less. Currently sitting at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, this is essentially a thin card carrier with a dedicated Apple AirTag slot as well as an included 8-in-1 multi-tool attachment. It is made with a vegan leather treatment and houses a “two screwdrivers, wire cutter, letter opener, pry bar, bottle opener, hex head wrench, and a ruler.”

Alongside the brand’s ongoing sitewide summer sale at up to 30% off, we also just got our first look at the new Caudabe AirTag cases. The new minimalist TAGCLIP and TAGSTICK offerings deliver a more traditional clip mount alongside the adhesive-equipped variant, both of which are now marked down as part of the aforementioned sale event. Get a closer look at the feature list and the first individual price drop right here.

Raptic Link & Lock features:

3-DIGIT COMBINATION CODE: Built-in, casted zinc constructed combination lock for added security.

MADE OF CASTED ZINC: Protects your AirTag from bumps and scratches. Product measures 106mm x 61mm x 11mm (4.2in x 2.4in x 0.43in)

SILICONE INTERIOR: Soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place.

EASY TO USE: Secure your AirTag with the simple snap-into-place design

