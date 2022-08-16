Caudabe offers rare up to 30% off sitewide on its minimalist iPhone gear, chargers, and more

Caudabe is now offering up to 30% off sitewide as part of its end of summer sale from now through August 28, 2022. The brand has landed in our best iPhone 13 cases roundup for years now (and is about to end up in the iPhone 14 edition next month) with its minimalist Apple handset cases for a reason. Since then it has introduced some new AirTags, AirPods, and charging gear to its lineup with just about everything now on sale as part of its latest sitewide event. Details below.

End of summer Caudabe sitewide sale

The end of summer Caudabe sitewide sale is delivering up to 30% off a range of its iPhone accessories and cases, including 13 series models and previous-generation form-factors for folks not looking to upgrade next month. This is a great time land some of the brand’s gear as sales have been far and few between in 2022. Free shipping is available on all US orders of $40 or more.

While it’s hard to go wrong with this event, one standout delivers the very first price drop on its new Conductor 20W Charger that drops from $25 down to $22.50. While not the deepest price drop, it is the best price we have tracked outside of the more expensive bundle launch offer. Features include Caudabe minimalist branding alongside the Power Delivery (PD) protocol, USB-C, and 20W of “blazing fast power” in a package even smaller than the comparable Apple model. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

You’ll also want to check out our features on the new Caudabe green Sheath cases as well as its first clip and stick AirTag covers while you’re at it.

Alongside everything on sale in today’s smartphone accessories roundup, we are also tracking a notable deal on iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe dashboard car mount. Regularly $55 and now marked down to $39.50, today’s deal comes within cents of the all-time low to deliver 7.5W MagSafe charging, an adjustable design, and a telescopic arm for ideal positioning while driving. Get a closer look right here.

Caudabe Conductor charger features:

A 20W Power Delivery fast charger encased in an impact-resistant, unique cubed design. Charge your phone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. Fully retractable prongs lock smoothly into place and enable an incredibly compact form. Conductor is the perfect travel companion.

