New minimalist Caudabe clip and stick AirTag cases launch at 20% off starting from $9.50 ea.

After featuring the latest from Belkin’s Apple locator accessory lineup this morning, it’s time for the new Caudabe AirTag cases. Caudabe easily made it into our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases roundup for its sleek minimalist designs, and we just saw its new 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger release just last month, but it’s now time for its new TAGCLIP and TAGSTICK accessories. Now shipping with a notable limited-time 20% launch discount, head below for more details on the new Caudabe AirTag cases.

New Caudabe AirTag cases

The new Caudabe AirTag cases start with the TAGCLIP model. Carrying the brand’s signature sleek black and minimalist design qualities, Caudabe is keeping the prices down here by not including the ring or carabiner clip you might see from other companies. The TAGCLIP is made of ShockLite for “robust impact protection” with a loop cutout so you can ring it around your existing keychain and things of that nature.

An incredibly versatile companion for your AirTags. Manufactured from ShockLite, providing robust impact protection. Quintessential Caudabe design with its sleek, minimalist form and premium matte texture. Carabiner-compatible and perfect for use with keychains. The TagClip Caudabe AirTag cases provide robust protection and extend the functionality of your AirTags.

Next up is the TAGSTICK. This one enters in the adhesive AirTag case category with an included 3M treatment “that applies cleanly to a broad range of surfaces” alongside a similar minimalist approach as the TAGCLIP with a hidden Caudabe logo on the inside for a completely branding-free and clean look otherwise.

New Caudabe AirTag cases: Transform your AirTags with adhesive ability. TagStick is manufactured with a layer of premium, 3M adhesive that applies cleanly to a broad range of surfaces. A tight, precise fit ensures that your AirTags stay securely encased within TagStick.

Best of all, the already affordable Caudabe AirTag cases are actually on sale if you act fast. The Caudabe AirTag cases carry a $12 price tag, but you can knock 20% off both them right now. You need to add one TAGCLIP and one TAGSTICK to your cart so the regular $12 price tag will automatically drop to $9.60 each. This particular launch offer is only available from now through July 25, 2022.

