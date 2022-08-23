Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch returns to $160 low in 1-day Gold Box sale (Reg. $230), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of the latest Amazfit fitness trackers and smartwatches with free shipping across the board. A particular highlight has the GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch marked down to $159.99 from its usual $230 price tag. That’s over 30% in savings and also matches the all-time low for one of the first times. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build. Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, a collection of other smartwatches are also discounted through the end of the day. Just about everything is down to an Amazon low for the year, with the prices noted below only being live until the 1-day sale ends.

Or if you’d prefer to go with a more premium solution, yesterday we spotted a price cut on the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch. Dropping to its second-best price to date at $199, you’ll score a feature-packed wearable with an always-on display and more at $96 off.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch features:

A smartwatch with understated elegance for the fashion-conscious fitness enthusiast, The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the perfect combination of style and technology. Get the health data that matters to you more accurately and efficiently with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch, you can test your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate in a single tap of the watch, for a result in as little as 45 seconds. Its advanced health tracking option also including in-depth monitoring of sleep & sleep breathing quality and female cycle tracking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!