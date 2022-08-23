Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter II cabinet with riser/stool over $200 off at $399, more from $180

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade with riser and the matching stool for $399 shipped. Regularly $600, and currently selling for over $440 from third-party Amazon sellers, it currently fetches full price at GameStop and Best Buy with today’s offer delivering a solid $201 in savings. You’ll find the brand’s usual 17-inch color display alongside its “really-feel” arcade controls, coinless operation, and a light-up marquee for your game room. This version also delivers 12 built-in games with several versions of Street Fighter II including the Championship Edition, Hyper Fighting, and Super Turbo as well as Night Warriors: Darkstalkers, Darkstalkers 3, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Knights of the Round, Eco Fighters, and more. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals and be sure to check out the new CASETiFY Street Fighter collection while you’re at it.

More Arcade1Up deals:

We also just go our first good look at the new at the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz cabinet last week. Featuring NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION alongside a collection of the licensed players from the original retro football games, pre-orders are now live on the brand’s latest sports machine and you can get a closer look with more details on it in our launch coverage right here.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade features:

Redefining family game rooms, game caves, and even home offices, Arcade1Up’s At-Home Arcade cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro game enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Now, Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce the Street Fighter™ II Big Blue home Arcade cabinet on its 30th year anniversary since its release, featuring a phenomenally iconic game list of twelve classic Capcom titles.

